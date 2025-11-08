Loyola Marymount hosts UAPB after Williams’ 31-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (2-0) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (2-0)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -19.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Loyola Marymount after Quion Williams scored 31 points in UAPB’s 83-74 loss to the Portland Pilots.

Loyola Marymount finished 17-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lions averaged 13.2 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

UAPB finished 6-25 overall with a 2-17 record on the road last season. The Golden Lions gave up 83.9 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

