Loyola Marymount faces Stony Brook, seeks 5th straight home win

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-1) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -9.5;…

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-1)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -9.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Stony Brook trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Lions are 4-0 on their home court. Loyola Marymount ranks third in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Seawolves are 0-1 on the road. Stony Brook is second in the CAA allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Loyola Marymount makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Stony Brook averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Loyola Marymount gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Erik Pratt is averaging 17.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 11.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.