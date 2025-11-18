Loyola Marymount edges UC Santa Barbara 78-74 in OT to remain unbeaten

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. scored 29 points and Rodney Brown Jr. added four points in overtime…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. scored 29 points and Rodney Brown Jr. added four points in overtime to help Loyola Marymount defeat UC Santa Barbara 78-74 on Monday night.

Amey also had five rebounds for the Lions (6-0). Jalen Shelley added 24 points and six rebounds. Brown had 10 points and shot 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Gauchos (3-1) were led by Miro Little, who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Colin Smith added 18 points and Aidan Mahaney totaled 17 points and four assists.

Shelley scored nine points in the first half and Loyola Marymount went into the break trailing 40-31. Amey scored the final 10 points for the Lions.

Little made a layup with 11 seconds left to force overtime tied at 69.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.