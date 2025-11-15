Loyola Maryland defeats Stonehill 74-63

Jacob Theodosiou scored 21 points as Loyola (Maryland) beat Stonehill 74-63 on Saturday.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jacob Theodosiou scored 21 points as Loyola (Maryland) beat Stonehill 74-63 on Saturday.

Theodosiou had six rebounds and five steals for the Greyhounds (2-2). Braeden Speed scored 21 points while going 9 of 14 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Sam Springer and Troy Cicero Jr. both went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points each.

Hermann Koffi finished with 21 points for the Skyhawks (1-4). Raymond Espinal-Guzman added 10 points and seven rebounds for Stonehill.

Theodosiou’s 17-point second half helped Loyola (MD) finish off the 11-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

