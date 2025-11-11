Loyola Chicago visits No. 1 UConn following Fudd’s 23-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) at UConn Huskies (2-0) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) at UConn Huskies (2-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts Loyola Chicago after Azzi Fudd scored 23 points in UConn’s 99-67 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

UConn went 37-3 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies gave up 52.2 points per game while committing 12.9 fouls last season.

Loyola Chicago went 5-13 in A-10 action and 5-7 on the road last season. The Ramblers averaged 58.1 points per game last season, 24.2 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.

