Loyola Chicago takes on North Texas in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

North Texas Mean Green (2-0) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) Hoffman Estates, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Texas Mean Green (2-0) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1)

Hoffman Estates, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago will square off against North Texas at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Loyola Chicago went 25-12 overall with a 13-5 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Ramblers averaged 6.2 steals, 4.6 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

North Texas finished 27-9 overall with a 12-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Mean Green averaged 68.0 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.2% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.