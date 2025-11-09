Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Loyola Chicago takes on…

Loyola Chicago takes on North Texas in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 4:45 AM

North Texas Mean Green (2-0) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1)

Hoffman Estates, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago will square off against North Texas at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Loyola Chicago went 25-12 overall with a 13-5 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Ramblers averaged 6.2 steals, 4.6 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

North Texas finished 27-9 overall with a 12-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Mean Green averaged 68.0 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.2% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up