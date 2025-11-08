Loyola Chicago Ramblers take on the North Texas Mean Green

North Texas Mean Green (2-0) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) Hoffman Estates, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

North Texas Mean Green (2-0) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1)

Hoffman Estates, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago faces North Texas in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Loyola Chicago finished 25-12 overall with a 13-5 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Ramblers averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

North Texas went 27-9 overall with a 12-4 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Mean Green shot 44.7% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.