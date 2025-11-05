Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Loyola Chicago Ramblers take…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers take on the Mercyhurst Lakers in non-conference action

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:45 AM

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-0)

Chicago; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on Mercyhurst in a non-conference matchup.

Loyola Chicago finished 17-1 at home last season while going 25-12 overall. The Ramblers averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

Mercyhurst went 9-7 in NEC games and 4-14 on the road a season ago. The Lakers averaged 7.3 steals, 2.2 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up