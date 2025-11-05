Loyola Chicago Ramblers take on the Mercyhurst Lakers in non-conference action

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-0) Chicago; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on Mercyhurst…

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-0)

Chicago; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on Mercyhurst in a non-conference matchup.

Loyola Chicago finished 17-1 at home last season while going 25-12 overall. The Ramblers averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

Mercyhurst went 9-7 in NEC games and 4-14 on the road a season ago. The Lakers averaged 7.3 steals, 2.2 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

