Loyola Chicago hosts Green Bay after Schultz’s 20-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (1-0) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-0)

Chicago; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Loyola Chicago after Meghan Schultz scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 85-37 win over the Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers.

Loyola Chicago finished 13-17 overall last season while going 8-9 at home. The Ramblers averaged 58.1 points per game last season, 24.2 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.

Green Bay finished 29-6 overall with an 11-2 record on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 68.3 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 17.2 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.

