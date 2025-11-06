Loyola Chicago hosts Green Bay after Schultz’s 20-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (1-0) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-0) Chicago; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Loyola…

Green Bay Phoenix (1-0) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-0)

Chicago; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Loyola Chicago after Meghan Schultz scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 85-37 win over the Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers.

Loyola Chicago went 8-9 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Ramblers averaged 58.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.0 last season.

Green Bay went 22-1 in Horizon action and 11-2 on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 68.3 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 17.2 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

