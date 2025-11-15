Loyola Chicago hosts Colorado State after Pascarelli’s 22-point outing

Colorado State Rams (3-0) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-3) Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays Loyola…

Colorado State Rams (3-0) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-3)

Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays Loyola Chicago after Josh Pascarelli scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 93-79 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Loyola Chicago finished 25-12 overall a season ago while going 17-1 at home. The Ramblers averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 25.5 from deep.

Colorado State finished 26-10 overall with a 7-4 record on the road last season. The Rams averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 13.6 from the free-throw line and 25.8 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.