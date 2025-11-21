Loyola Chicago faces UIC, looks to halt 4-game skid

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 4:42 AM

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-4) at UIC Flames (1-3)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago comes into the matchup against UIC after losing four in a row.

UIC went 15-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Flames averaged 8.5 steals, 2.6 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Ramblers are 1-1 on the road. Loyola Chicago has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

