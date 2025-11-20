Loyola Chicago faces Northern Illinois on home losing streak

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-4)
Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Northern Illinois looking to break its three-game home losing streak.
The Ramblers are 1-2 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 1-1 in one-possession games.
The Huskies are 0-3 on the road. Northern Illinois is eighth in the MAC scoring 81.4 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.
Loyola Chicago is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 81.4 points per game, 1.4 more than the 80.0 Loyola Chicago gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Deywilk Tavarez averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Justin Moore is shooting 36.0% and averaging 13.2 points.
Daemar Kelly is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Jao Ituka is averaging 11.0 points and 3.2 rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.