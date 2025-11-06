Loyola Chicago faces Mercyhurst in non-conference action

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-0) Chicago; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -21; over/under is…

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-0)

Chicago; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -21; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Loyola Chicago for a non-conference matchup.

Loyola Chicago went 25-12 overall last season while going 17-1 at home. The Ramblers averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 32.2 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

Mercyhurst finished 9-7 in NEC games and 4-14 on the road a season ago. The Lakers averaged 67.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

