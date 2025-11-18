Louisiana visits Stanford after Okorie’s 21-point performance

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-3) at Stanford Cardinal (3-0) Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -20.5; over/under…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-3) at Stanford Cardinal (3-0)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -20.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces Louisiana after Ebuka Okorie scored 21 points in Stanford’s 77-68 win over the Montana State Bobcats.

Stanford went 17-3 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Cardinal shot 43.5% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Louisiana finished 12-21 overall a season ago while going 6-5 on the road. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.