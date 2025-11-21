Louisiana visits Santa Clara on 3-game road skid

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-4) at Santa Clara Broncos (5-0) Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-4) at Santa Clara Broncos (5-0)

Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -19.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana will try to end its three-game road skid when the Ragin’ Cajuns face Santa Clara.

The Broncos have gone 4-0 in home games. Santa Clara is 5-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 0-3 away from home. Louisiana is 0-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Santa Clara averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksandar Gavalyugov is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 9.8 points. Christian Hammond is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.6 points.

Jaxon Olvera is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 15.8 points. Dorian Finister is averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.