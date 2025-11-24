Louisiana visits Memphis after Manley’s 23-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-4) at Memphis Tigers (3-3) Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Memphis after…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-4) at Memphis Tigers (3-3)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Memphis after Mikaylah Manley scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 66-64 loss to the Nicholls Colonels.

The Tigers are 1-3 on their home court. Memphis has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Louisiana finished 14-16 overall with a 2-9 record on the road last season. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 62.5 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 10.2 from 3-point range.

