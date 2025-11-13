Louisiana visits McNeese following Johnson’s 25-point performance

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2) at McNeese Cowboys (2-1) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces Louisiana…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2) at McNeese Cowboys (2-1)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces Louisiana after Larry Johnson scored 25 points in McNeese’s 132-50 win against the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

McNeese finished 13-1 at home a season ago while going 28-7 overall. The Cowboys allowed opponents to score 64.5 points per game and shoot 40.3% from the field last season.

Louisiana went 12-21 overall with a 6-5 record on the road last season. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

