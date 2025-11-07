Louisiana Tech takes on UL Monroe following Marshall’s 20-point game

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (0-1) at UL Monroe Warhawks (1-0) Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (0-1) at UL Monroe Warhawks (1-0)

Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits UL Monroe after Jordan Marshall scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 93-81 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

UL Monroe finished 7-6 at home a season ago while going 11-19 overall. The Warhawks averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 14.7 from beyond the arc.

Louisiana Tech finished 18-16 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Lady Techsters allowed opponents to score 65.4 points per game and shot 40.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

