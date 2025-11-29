Louisiana Tech takes on Alcorn State, looks for 4th straight home win

Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will…

Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs face Alcorn State.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 on their home court. Louisiana Tech is the top team in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 59.2 points while holding opponents to 36.4% shooting.

The Braves are 0-7 in road games. Alcorn State is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Louisiana Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is scoring 10.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulldogs. Kaden Cooper is averaging 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 42.2%.

Shane Lancaster is shooting 50.9% and averaging 11.4 points for the Braves. Davian Williams is averaging 9.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.