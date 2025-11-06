Louisiana Tech plays UL Monroe after Marshall’s 20-point game

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (0-1) at UL Monroe Warhawks (1-0) Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (0-1) at UL Monroe Warhawks (1-0)

Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces UL Monroe after Jordan Marshall scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 93-81 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

UL Monroe finished 11-19 overall a season ago while going 7-6 at home. The Warhawks averaged 12.5 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

Louisiana Tech finished 2-12 on the road and 18-16 overall last season. The Lady Techsters averaged 66.4 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 30.8% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.