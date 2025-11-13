Louisiana takes on Nicholls, aims to halt 3-game slide

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-3) at Nicholls Colonels (1-2)
Thibodaux, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana heads into the matchup with Nicholls after losing three games in a row.
Nicholls went 17-14 overall last season while going 7-6 at home. The Colonels shot 40.0% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.
Louisiana went 14-16 overall last season while going 2-9 on the road. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 62.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.1 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
