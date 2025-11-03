Louisiana starts season at home against Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Lafayette, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana starts the season at…

Bowling Green Falcons at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Lafayette, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana starts the season at home against Bowling Green.

Louisiana finished 14-16 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 0.2 bench points last season.

Bowling Green finished 5-10 on the road and 18-13 overall a season ago. The Falcons averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

