Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the Fresno State Bulldogs play in Westwego, Louisiana

Fresno State Bulldogs (4-3) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-6)

Westwego, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays Fresno State in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have a 0-6 record in non-conference games. Louisiana has a 0-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 in non-conference play. Fresno State is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

Louisiana’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 3.1 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikaylah Manley is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jazmyne Jackson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Danae Powell is shooting 56.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.6 points and 1.6 steals. Ashlyn Rean is averaging 12.7 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

