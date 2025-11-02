Live Radio
Louisiana hosts Bowling Green in season opener

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

Bowling Green Falcons at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Lafayette, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Bowling Green for the season opener.

Louisiana finished 14-16 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 62.5 points per game while shooting 40.1% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Bowling Green went 18-13 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Falcons averaged 71.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

