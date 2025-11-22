Lopez’s 18 lead Richmond over Gardner-Webb 102-67

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — AJ Lopez’s 18 points helped Richmond defeat Gardner-Webb 102-67 on Saturday. Lopez shot 6 of 8…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — AJ Lopez’s 18 points helped Richmond defeat Gardner-Webb 102-67 on Saturday.

Lopez shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Spiders (5-0). Aiden Argabright shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Jaden Daughtry went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Spence Sims led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-6) with 17 points. D.J. Jefferson added 11 points for Gardner-Webb. Jacob Hogarth finished with eight points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Richmond took the lead with 18:38 left in the first half and did not trail again. Daughtry led the Spiders in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 62-30 at the break. Richmond extended its lead to 85-37 during the second half, fueled by a 17-3 scoring run. Lopez scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.