Lopez puts up 12 points in Richmond’s 87-54 win against VMI

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — AJ Lopez scored 12 points and Richmond beat VMI 87-54 on Wednesday night.

Lopez shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Spiders (4-0). Aiden Argabright scored 11 points and added five assists. Jaden Daughtry and David Thomas each scored 10 points.

Jaylen Pazon finished with 14 points for the Keydets (3-3). Mario Tatum Jr. and Linus Holmstrom added nine points apiece.

Thomas scored eight points in the first half to help put Richmond up 49-26 at the break. The Spiders pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 32 points.

