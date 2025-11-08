Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Loofe's 14 points lead…

Loofe’s 14 points lead Middle Tennessee past Webster 109-56

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 10:20 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Loofe scored 14 points as Middle Tennessee beat Webster 109-56 on Saturday.

Loofe also contributed six rebounds and three blocks for the Blue Raiders (2-0). Jahvin Carter scored 14 points and Sean Smith added 13. Loofe scored 10 first-half points to help Middle Tennessee build a 54-23 halftime lead.

Charles Nelson and Justin Ugo scored 10 points apiece for Webster.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up