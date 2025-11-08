Loofe’s 14 points lead Middle Tennessee past Webster 109-56

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Loofe scored 14 points as Middle Tennessee beat Webster 109-56 on Saturday. Loofe also contributed…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Loofe scored 14 points as Middle Tennessee beat Webster 109-56 on Saturday.

Loofe also contributed six rebounds and three blocks for the Blue Raiders (2-0). Jahvin Carter scored 14 points and Sean Smith added 13. Loofe scored 10 first-half points to help Middle Tennessee build a 54-23 halftime lead.

Charles Nelson and Justin Ugo scored 10 points apiece for Webster.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

