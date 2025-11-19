Longwood visits Virginia following Amanze’s 21-point outing

Longwood Lancers (4-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-1) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Longwood after Tabitha…

Longwood Lancers (4-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Longwood after Tabitha Amanze scored 21 points in Virginia’s 77-46 win over the Radford Highlanders.

Virginia went 9-8 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 67.5 points per game and shoot 39.4% from the field last season.

The Lancers have gone 0-1 away from home. Longwood leads the Big South with 21.2 assists. Jasmine Peaks leads the Lancers with 4.4.

