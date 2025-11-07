Longwood visits Pittsburgh after Corhen’s 23-point game

Longwood Lancers (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -17; over/under is 148.5…

Longwood Lancers (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -17; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Longwood after Cameron Corhen scored 23 points in Pittsburgh’s 74-59 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

Pittsburgh finished 13-4 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Panthers averaged 75.9 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.6% from deep last season.

Longwood finished 7-10 in Big South action and 5-7 on the road last season. The Lancers allowed opponents to score 74.1 points per game and shot 47.9% from the field last season.

