Longwood visits Noland and Columbia

Longwood Lancers (3-2) at Columbia Lions (4-1)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Longwood after Kenny Noland scored 27 points in Columbia’s 82-67 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Lions are 2-0 on their home court. Columbia is second in the Ivy League in rebounding with 36.8 rebounds. Zine Eddine Bedri paces the Lions with 7.4 boards.

The Lancers are 0-1 in road games. Longwood scores 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Columbia is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.2% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Columbia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noland is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Lions. Gerard O’Keefe is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Jacoi Hutchinson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Lancers. Johan Nziemi is averaging 14.0 points.

