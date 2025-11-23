Longwood visits Columbia following Noland’s 27-point showing

Longwood Lancers (3-2) at Columbia Lions (4-1) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is…

Longwood Lancers (3-2) at Columbia Lions (4-1)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Longwood after Kenny Noland scored 27 points in Columbia’s 82-67 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Lions have gone 2-0 at home. Columbia is 1-1 against opponents over .500.

The Lancers are 0-1 on the road. Longwood is fifth in the Big South with 12.2 assists per game led by Jacoi Hutchinson averaging 3.6.

Columbia scores 71.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 74.0 Longwood allows. Longwood averages 15.2 more points per game (81.2) than Columbia allows to opponents (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Noland is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Lions. Gerard O’Keefe is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Hutchinson is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Lancers. Johan Nziemi is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

