Longwood takes home win streak into matchup with George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (1-2) at Longwood Lancers (3-1)

Farmville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Lancers face George Washington.

Longwood finished 22-12 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Lancers averaged 23.6 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and bench points last season.

George Washington went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 5-7 on the road. The Revolutionaries averaged 9.8 assists per game on 21.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

