Longwood plays American for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 30, 2025, 4:45 AM

Longwood Lancers (4-4) at American Eagles (4-4)

Washington; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madden Collins and American host Jacoi Hutchinson and Longwood in out-of-conference play.

The Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. American is second in the Patriot League in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Julen Iturbe paces the Eagles with 5.4 boards.

The Lancers are 0-2 on the road. Longwood is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

American’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 53.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Eagles. Wyatt Nausadis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jaylen Benard averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Hutchinson is averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

