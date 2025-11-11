Longwood Lancers to host James Madison Dukes Wednesday

James Madison Dukes (2-1) at Longwood Lancers (1-1)
Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts James Madison.
Longwood went 18-14 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lancers averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.
James Madison went 20-12 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Dukes averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.5 last season.
___
