Longwood Lancers face the Buffalo Bulls

Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. Longwood Lancers (4-3)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays Buffalo in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Lancers have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. Longwood averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Jasmine Peaks with 3.9.

The Bulls have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Buffalo ranks seventh in the MAC giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Longwood averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo’s 34.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (39.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Bowes is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 6.7 points. Frances Ulysse is shooting 51.7% and averaging 11.3 points.

Paula Lopez is shooting 24.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.2 points. Meg Lucas is averaging 8.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

