Longwood Lancers and the Siena Saints play in Washington, District of Columbia

Siena Saints (4-2) vs. Longwood Lancers (3-3)

Washington; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on Siena at Bender Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Lancers have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Longwood is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Saints are 4-2 in non-conference play. Siena is seventh in the MAAC scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Longwood is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 70.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 77.5 Longwood gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Richards averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Jacoi Hutchinson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.8 points.

Gavin Doty is averaging 15 points for the Saints. Tasman Goodrick is averaging 12.2 points and 8.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

