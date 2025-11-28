Longwood Lancers and the Siena Saints meet in Washington, District of Columbia

Siena Saints (4-2) vs. Longwood Lancers (3-3) Washington; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -4.5; over/under is 148.5…

Siena Saints (4-2) vs. Longwood Lancers (3-3)

Washington; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces Siena in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Lancers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Longwood ranks fifth in the Big South with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Johan Nziemi averaging 4.6.

The Saints are 4-2 in non-conference play. Siena ranks ninth in the MAAC with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Tasman Goodrick averaging 8.3.

Longwood scores 79.3 points, 14.1 more per game than the 65.2 Siena allows. Siena averages 70.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 77.5 Longwood gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Richards averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Jacoi Hutchinson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.8 points.

Brendan Coyle is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 9.8 points. Gavin Doty is averaging 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

