Long’s 40 lead Vermont past Brown 89-84 in 2OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — TJ Long scored 40 points and Vermont defeated Brown 89-84 in double overtime on Sunday.

Long added 13 rebounds and three steals for the Catamounts (3-0). TJ Hurley scored 18 and shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range. Noah Barnett had 10 points.

N’famara Dabo finished with a double-double for the Bears (0-2) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Brady Loughlin added 16 points and Jeremiah Jenkins finished with 11 points and 10 assists. His two free throws at the end of the second half sent the game to overtime. Brown was leading with 25 seconds left in the first overtime period before Hurley’s layup tied the game at 80. Vermont ended the game on a 9-4 run to win the game.

