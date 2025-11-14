Long leads Vermont against Northeastern after 40-point game

Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at Northeastern Huskies (2-1) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays Northeastern after TJ Long’s…

Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at Northeastern Huskies (2-1)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays Northeastern after TJ Long’s 40-point outing in Vermont’s 89-84 overtime win against the Brown Bears.

Northeastern went 8-5 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Huskies averaged 13.0 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Vermont finished 14-4 in America East play and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Catamounts averaged 66.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.