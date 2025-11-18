Long leads Hampton against Boston College after 21-point game

Hampton Pirates (2-3) at Boston College Eagles (2-2) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -12.5; over/under is…

Hampton Pirates (2-3) at Boston College Eagles (2-2)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -12.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces Boston College after Xzavier Long scored 21 points in Hampton’s 67-61 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Boston College went 12-19 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 34.4% from behind the arc last season.

The Pirates are 1-2 on the road. Hampton ranks sixth in the CAA shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

