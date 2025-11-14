Long leads George Mason against New Hampshire after 25-point showing

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) at George Mason Patriots (3-0) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) at George Mason Patriots (3-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays New Hampshire after Jahari Long scored 25 points in George Mason’s 86-62 victory over the Catawba Indians.

George Mason went 27-9 overall a season ago while going 18-2 at home. The Patriots averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

New Hampshire went 8-24 overall last season while going 2-15 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 5.7 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

