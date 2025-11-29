Long Beach State takes on San Diego following Majstorovic’s 23-point game

San Diego Toreros (3-3) at Long Beach State Beach (1-6) Long Beach, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Long…

San Diego Toreros (3-3) at Long Beach State Beach (1-6)

Long Beach, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays San Diego after Petar Majstorovic scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 93-73 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Beach are 1-2 on their home court. Long Beach State is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Toreros play their first true road game after going 3-3 to start the season. San Diego is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Long Beach State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 74.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 76.4 Long Beach State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sykes is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Beach. Majstorovic is averaging 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6%.

Toneari Lane averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Ty-Laur Johnson is averaging 11.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

