Long Beach State hosts San Francisco after Edokpaigbe’s 24-point game

San Francisco Dons (2-2) at Long Beach State Beach (0-4)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits Long Beach State after Candy Edokpaigbe scored 24 points in San Francisco’s 80-69 win against the UCSD Tritons.

Long Beach State finished 16-14 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Beach averaged 68.2 points per game while shooting 38.1% from the field and 28.3% from deep last season.

San Francisco finished 15-16 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Dons averaged 7.7 steals, 3.8 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

