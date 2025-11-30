Long Beach State hosts San Diego after Johnson’s 21-point game

San Diego Toreros (3-3) at Long Beach State Beach (1-6) Long Beach, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (3-3) at Long Beach State Beach (1-6)

Long Beach, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits Long Beach State after Ty-Laur Johnson scored 21 points in San Diego’s 76-61 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Beach have gone 1-2 at home. Long Beach State ranks seventh in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.4 points while holding opponents to 48.2% shooting.

The Toreros play their first true road game after going 3-3 to start the season. San Diego ranks eighth in the WCC giving up 72.2 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Long Beach State is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.4% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 74.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 76.4 Long Beach State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sykes is shooting 46.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Beach. Shaquil Bender is averaging 10.1 points.

Toneari Lane is averaging 12.2 points for the Toreros. Johnson is averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

