Long Beach State Beach travel to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs

Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State squares off against Long Beach State.

Fresno State went 6-26 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

Long Beach State went 7-25 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Beach gave up 74.2 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

