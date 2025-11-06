Long Beach State Beach to visit Wyoming Cowgirls Friday

Long Beach State Beach at Wyoming Cowgirls Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Long Beach State.…

Long Beach State Beach at Wyoming Cowgirls

Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Long Beach State.

Wyoming went 11-3 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Cowgirls averaged 5.7 steals, 3.5 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

Long Beach State finished 12-9 in Big West play and 7-7 on the road last season. The Beach averaged 68.2 points per game while shooting 38.1% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.