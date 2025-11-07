Long Beach State Beach to face Wyoming Cowgirls on the road

Long Beach State Beach at Wyoming Cowgirls Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces Long Beach State.…

Long Beach State Beach at Wyoming Cowgirls

Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces Long Beach State.

Wyoming finished 22-12 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Cowgirls averaged 65.1 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 3.1 on fast breaks.

Long Beach State went 16-14 overall last season while going 7-7 on the road. The Beach averaged 68.2 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

