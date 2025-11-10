LIU visits Air Force after Greenberg’s 21-point game

Long Island Sharks (1-1) at Air Force Falcons (0-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force…

Long Island Sharks (1-1) at Air Force Falcons (0-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts LIU after Ethan Greenberg scored 21 points in Air Force’s 74-54 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

Air Force went 3-13 at home last season while going 4-28 overall. The Falcons averaged 61.9 points per game last season, 24.0 in the paint, 10.5 off of turnovers and 5.6 on fast breaks.

LIU finished 7-9 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Sharks averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 18.3 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.