LIU plays Fordham on 3-game win streak

Long Island Sharks (4-1) at Fordham Rams (5-3) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU is looking to…

Long Island Sharks (4-1) at Fordham Rams (5-3)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Sharks take on Fordham.

The Rams are 4-1 on their home court. Fordham is eighth in the A-10 with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Emma Wilson-Saltos averaging 3.8.

The Sharks are 2-1 in road games. LIU leads the NEC giving up only 55.4 points per game while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

Fordham scores 67.9 points, 12.5 more per game than the 55.4 LIU gives up. LIU averages 11.6 more points per game (75.0) than Fordham allows to opponents (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Black is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Rams. Carryn Easley is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers.

Kadidia Toure is shooting 50.8% and averaging 20.8 points for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.